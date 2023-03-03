US Markets
Verizon finance chief Matt Ellis to depart

Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

March 03, 2023 — 07:46 am EST

Written by Yuvraj Malik for Reuters ->

Adds details

March 3 (Reuters) - Verizon Communications Inc VZ.N Chief Financial Officer and Executive Vice President Matt Ellis will leave the wireless carrier in May, it said on Friday amid several senior leadership changes.

Senior Vice President Tony Skiadas will replace Ellis.

The company also appointed Sowmyanarayan Sampath, who leads Verizon Business Group, as executive vice president and chief executive of its consumer group.

