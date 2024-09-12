News & Insights

Verizon Expects Severance Charges Of $1.7-$1.9 Bln In Q3

September 12, 2024 — 11:52 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ), Thursday announced that it expects severance charges of $1.7 to $1.9 billion in the third quarter as around 4,800 employees will exit the company under the voluntary separation program.

Additionally, the telecommunications company expects to record asset and business rationalization charges of $230 million to $380 million during the same period.

Currently, Verizon's stock is trading at $43.59, down 0.49 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.

