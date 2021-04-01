Verizon, Dreamscape Announce Partnership

Markets
(RTTNews) - Verizon and Dreamscape Immersive announced a partnership aimed at innovating virtual reality applications using 5G and mobile edge computing. Verizon has taken an equity stake in Dreamscape through Verizon Ventures.

Headquartered in Los Angeles, Dreamscape Immersive is a VR company. Dreamscape has now extended its VR platform and content capabilities to students, researchers, and educators via Dreamscape Learn, which is set to rollout in 2021.

The companies said the partnership's first priorities will focus on 5G immersive-learning and training innovations for use in enterprise, public sector, and education environments. Verizon and Dreamscape Learn will work together to innovate immersive VR learning experiences for various education levels. Dreamscape and Verizon will also form an innovation lab to incubate 5G- and MEC-enabled VR-learning applications.

