Verizon Dials Into Video Conferencing Market With Acquisition of BlueJeans

Telecom giant Verizon (NYSE: VZ) is capitalizing on an unexpected opportunity created by the coronavirus pandemic. On Thursday, the company announced it would begin the process of acquiring video conferencing platform BlueJeans. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

The global COVID-19 outbreak has forced millions to work from home for far longer than they may have ever planned to. A recent survey from market research outfit Clutch indicated that 66% of employees in the United States were working from home at least part of their time spent doing their job, while 44% of the United States' workers were doing their jobs from home at least five days per week right now. These employees still need to communicate with one another, though -- sometimes in a live, real-time setting -- spurring an unexpected need for video conferencing solutions.

Image source: Getty Images.

Several such platforms exist, including Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ: ZM) and Slack Technologies (NYSE: WORK). Not all of these options have proven ideal for the role they've been asked to play, however. Shares of Zoom, for instance, were pummeled last month when security flaws in its software were exploited.

Larger technology names are also in the video conferencing space, and some are looking to improve their service. Alphabet's (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) Google offers a video calling app called Meet, which on Thursday unveiled and integration with Gmail and an interface update that makes it appear more like Zoom's app. Like Verizon's decision to acquire BlueJeans, Meet's updates are aimed at a remote meeting market that's still a moving target.

Verizon also says BlueJeans is part of its 5G growth plans, which include business-minded offerings.

10 stocks we like better than Verizon Communications

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Verizon Communications wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of March 18, 2020

Suzanne Frey, an executive at Alphabet, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. James Brumley owns shares of Alphabet (A shares). The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends Alphabet (A shares), Alphabet (C shares), Slack Technologies, and Zoom Video Communications. The Motley Fool recommends Verizon Communications and recommends the following options: short May 2020 $120 calls on Zoom Video Communications. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.