Verizon Deploys Virtual Tech Support to Fight COVID-19 Crisis

Considering the importance of critical communications amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Verizon Communications Inc. VZ recently announced that it has launched an innovative virtual tool to help customers troubleshoot technical issues remotely. Recognized as the second largest provider of wireless services in the United States, the tech behemoth has been leaving no stone unturned to ensure smooth functioning of residential telecom services. It is also trying to minimize the need for physical contact between subscribers and technicians in this hour of crisis.



Markedly, the latest offering which includes a virtual assistant tech tool, has been made in collaboration with a start-up company — TechSee. The one-of-a-kind video chat application allows Verizon to support customers without the need of a field technician being inside the home premises. This, in turn, emphasizes the New York-based company’s efforts to cut back on home visits to reduce the risks of spreading the deadly virus through physical interaction. Moreover, as part of these precautionary measures, the tech giant has been canceling scheduled appointments for repairs and Internet installations.



Specifically designed to help customers with in-home service calls, a text link is sent from the technician present outside the home premises. The subscriber is then required to open the link in a web browser. This will give the technician an access to the technical glitch via live video or pictures shared by the subscriber. Consequently, the Verizon technician will be able to identify the main cause of technical malfunction and suggests ways to troubleshoot the problem remotely. Till now, nearly 90% of the repair requests have been resolved through this method. Interestingly, this similar kind of service is also available for Vodafone Group Plc VOD customers.



Nevertheless, the list of benefits provided by the leading communications services company does not end here. Last month, Verizon provided its customers with a bouquet of free learning tools and additional premium TV benefits at no additional costs as part of “More at Home...on Us” program. It also offered a 2-month free access of innovative learning tools from various e-learning platforms like Chegg and Quizlet, which have been specifically designed to develop the mental well-being of various students during this hour of crisis. With an aim to reinforce the pledge to ‘Keep Americans Connected’, the company is undertaking necessary steps to waive overage and late fees for those affected by the virus and provide free international calling services for its customers to CDC level 3 countries.



Apart from benefiting customers with its high-speed broadband Internet plans, Verizon is also giving the first responders and federal agencies a priority access to their streamlined networking facilities so that they can communicate effectively not only within their departments but also with other hospitals, health care and public sector agencies, who are battling this crisis on the front line. With an impressive track record of helping the American communities with dedicated emergency services, the tech giant is coordinating with various law enforcement agencies to deploy portable cell sites across multiple quarantine areas, Emergency Operation Centers and mobile testing sites nationwide. It has also committed to donate $10 million to various NGOs, which are directed at supporting students and first responder healthcare workers.



With one of the most efficient wireless networks in the United States, Verizon deploys state-of-the-art technologies to solve complex business challenges and deliver increased capacity, lower latency as well as faster speeds. The company is supported by customer-focused planning, disciplined engineering and strategic investments. It is currently seeking competitive edge in a saturated and price-sensitive market, which includes major players like AT&T Inc. T and T-Mobile US, Inc. TMUS. The telecom bellwether aims to retain its leading position in promulgating next-gen 5G mobile networks nationwide by using virtualized machines and advanced levels of operational automation, which are likely to reinforce its market position while stoking growth.



Verizon has long-term earnings growth expectation of 3.2%. The Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) stock has lost 3.4% compared with the industry's decline of 2.9% in the past year.





