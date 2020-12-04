Markets
VZ

Verizon Declares Fresh Dividend; Yield Is 4.1%

Contributor
Eric Volkman The Motley Fool
Published

Verizon Communications (NYSE: VZ) is slipping a little cash into investor stockings in advance of the holiday season. The telecom giant announced in the middle of market trading hours Thursday that it has declared its latest quarterly dividend. Like its predecessor, the new payout will be just under $0.63 per share. It is to be paid on Feb. 1 to investors of record as of Jan. 8.

Considered a solid dividend stock by many, Verizon's dividend currently yields nearly 4.1%. The company's payout has been relatively generous for years, and it makes a point of raising it every year. The most recent hike occurred in September, although that raise was by less than $0.01 per share. Since the start of 2015, the company's dividend has crept up steadily, from $0.55 to the present level.

Man grinning while cash flies from his smartphone.

Image source: Getty Images.

Verizon deserves some praise for keeping its dividend high while at the same time spending the buckets of cash required to establish and develop a 5G network.

An upgrade of this size and scope isn't done easily or cheaply; the company has managed to allocate its cash prudently enough to both maintain its dividend and roll out that new capability. It's indisputably the necessary mobile technology of the future, and Verizon is pushing ahead with it nicely -- even though the service currently is very limited, despite the abundant marketing hype.

This dynamic makes the dividend quite safe, in my view. With its very wide subscriber base, Verizon is a strong cash generator -- last year, for example, its free cash flow was over $17.8 billion, more than enough to fund the $10 billion and change it spent on dividend payments.

10 stocks we like better than Verizon Communications
When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Verizon Communications wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of November 20, 2020

Eric Volkman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Verizon Communications. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

VZ

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    The Motley Fool

    Founded in 1993 in Alexandria, VA., by brothers David and Tom Gardner, The Motley Fool is a multimedia financial-services company dedicated to building the world's greatest investment community. Reaching millions of people each month through its website, books, newspaper column, radio show, television appearances, and subscription newsletter services, The Motley Fool champions shareholder values and advocates tirelessly for the individual investor. The company's name was taken from Shakespeare, whose wise fools both instructed and amused, and could speak the truth to the king -- without getting their heads lopped off.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular