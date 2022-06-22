Verizon Customers Can Now Get Home Internet for as Little as $25 per Month

Most Americans use the internet every day to take care of their needs. But many internet providers charge high monthly fees for home internet service. For some U.S. households, a high internet bill doesn't fit in their monthly budget -- so they go without access.

But that may soon change. Verizon recently announced its mobile customers can now get home internet service for as low as $25 a month. Find out how to score a lower home internet price.

Verizon wants to make getting internet access at home more affordable. The company will slash the price of its home internet service to eligible customers.

Pricing will begin at $25 per month. There will be no additional equipment charges, extra fees, or annual contracts.

The following home internet plans are eligible for the $25 monthly rate:

5G Home

Fios Home Internet 300 Mbps

LTE Home

There is one catch. To get this lower price, customers must subscribe to one of Verizon's premium 5G mobile plans and enroll in autopay.

The following premium 5G mobile plans qualify for this deal:

5G Play More

5G Do More

5G Get More

This deal could offer cost savings if you're a Verizon Wireless customer and don't yet have Verizon home internet service. You may want to see if service is available in your area.

Hopefully, this change will encourage more companies to lower their home internet prices. With today's higher-than-normal living costs, any extra money saved can make a big difference.

Could you save money on home internet?

If you're currently paying more than $25 monthly for home internet access, this deal could help you keep more money in your bank account. You may be able to put more money towards your savings goals due to the lower cost of your bill.

Is $25 still too high for your budget? We recently wrote about how 48 million U.S. households could get free home internet. If you meet the income requirements or rely on an eligible assistance program, you may qualify for the Affordable Connectivity Program.

If you don't qualify for this particular program, there is still hope. You may be able to lower your home internet bill by making changes to your plan or switching providers.

Negotiate your bills for extra savings

You should review your bills on an annual basis. You may be paying more than you realize.

It's not uncommon for companies to increase the monthly price of your service once you've been a customer for a while. When you first sign up as a new customer, you may qualify for a promotional rate, but the discount you get may be part of a limited-time deal.

Now is an excellent time to review your bills so you know how much you're spending. If your bill seems higher than it should be, consider asking your provider if they will lower it.

In some cases, companies will offer a lower rate, especially if they think you will leave and give your business to a competitor. Don't be afraid to negotiate your bills.

The worst thing that can happen is they say no. But you'll never know unless you ask.

For additional ways to save money, review our personal finance resources.

Alert: highest cash back card we've seen now has 0% intro APR until 2023

If you're using the wrong credit or debit card, it could be costing you serious money. Our expert loves this top pick, which features a 0% intro APR until 2023, an insane cash back rate of up to 5%, and all somehow for no annual fee.

In fact, this card is so good that our expert even uses it personally. Click here to read our full review for free and apply in just 2 minutes.

Read our free review

We're firm believers in the Golden Rule, which is why editorial opinions are ours alone and have not been previously reviewed, approved, or endorsed by included advertisers. The Ascent does not cover all offers on the market. Editorial content from The Ascent is separate from The Motley Fool editorial content and is created by a different analyst team.The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.