Verizon Communications (XTRA:BAC) Price Target Increased by 7.38% to 41.57

The average one-year price target for Verizon Communications (XTRA:BAC) has been revised to 41.57 / share. This is an increase of 7.38% from the prior estimate of 38.71 dated January 18, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 30.02 to a high of 48.54 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 10.38% from the latest reported closing price of 37.66 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 3947 funds or institutions reporting positions in Verizon Communications. This is an increase of 174 owner(s) or 4.61% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BAC is 0.50%, a decrease of 2.17%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.95% to 2,821,624K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 117,777K shares representing 2.80% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 118,037K shares, representing a decrease of 0.22%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BAC by 9.74% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 101,020K shares representing 2.40% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 100,095K shares, representing an increase of 0.92%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BAC by 9.95% over the last quarter.

Charles Schwab Investment Management holds 93,005K shares representing 2.21% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 98,028K shares, representing a decrease of 5.40%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BAC by 2.31% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 86,287K shares representing 2.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 84,478K shares, representing an increase of 2.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BAC by 4.30% over the last quarter.

SCHD - Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF holds 57,875K shares representing 1.38% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 53,951K shares, representing an increase of 6.78%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BAC by 19.26% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

