Verizon Communications (VZ) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Verizon Communications (VZ) closed at $51.17 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.21% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.71%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.27%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.33%.

Coming into today, shares of the largest U.S. cellphone carrier had lost 5.25% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector gained 2.62%, while the S&P 500 gained 3.76%.

Verizon Communications will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be April 22, 2022. On that day, Verizon Communications is projected to report earnings of $1.37 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 4.58%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $32.95 billion, up 0.24% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $5.47 per share and revenue of $134.94 billion. These totals would mark changes of +1.48% and +0.99%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Verizon Communications. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.16% lower within the past month. Verizon Communications currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Verizon Communications currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 9.38. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 20.67, which means Verizon Communications is trading at a discount to the group.

We can also see that VZ currently has a PEG ratio of 2.88. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Wireless National was holding an average PEG ratio of 2.53 at yesterday's closing price.

The Wireless National industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 114, putting it in the top 45% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

