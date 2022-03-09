Verizon Communications (VZ) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Verizon Communications (VZ) closed the most recent trading day at $53.08, moving -0.32% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 2.57% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 2%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.66%.

Coming into today, shares of the largest U.S. cellphone carrier had gained 0.81% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector lost 11.08%, while the S&P 500 lost 7.68%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Verizon Communications as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be April 22, 2022. On that day, Verizon Communications is projected to report earnings of $1.38 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 5.34%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $32.86 billion, down 0.03% from the prior-year quarter.

VZ's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $5.47 per share and revenue of $134.51 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +1.48% and +0.67%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Verizon Communications. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.21% higher within the past month. Verizon Communications is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Verizon Communications currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 9.73. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 19.65.

It is also worth noting that VZ currently has a PEG ratio of 2.68. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Wireless National was holding an average PEG ratio of 2.29 at yesterday's closing price.

The Wireless National industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 190, putting it in the bottom 26% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2021. Previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.