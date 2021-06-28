Verizon Communications (VZ) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Verizon Communications (VZ) closed at $56.18 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.35% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.23% gain on the day.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the largest U.S. cellphone carrier had lost 0.19% over the past month. This has lagged the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 5.66% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.34% in that time.

VZ will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be July 21, 2021. In that report, analysts expect VZ to post earnings of $1.28 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 8.47%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $32.39 billion, up 6.37% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $5.09 per share and revenue of $133.46 billion, which would represent changes of +3.88% and +4.03%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for VZ. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.09% higher. VZ currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, VZ is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 11.09. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 48.36, which means VZ is trading at a discount to the group.

Investors should also note that VZ has a PEG ratio of 3.84 right now. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Wireless National industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 2.32 as of yesterday's close.

The Wireless National industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 29, which puts it in the top 12% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

