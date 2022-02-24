Verizon Communications (VZ) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Verizon Communications (VZ) closed at $52.59 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.54% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.5% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.28%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.52%.

Coming into today, shares of the largest U.S. cellphone carrier had gained 4.68% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector lost 6.05%, while the S&P 500 lost 3.75%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Verizon Communications as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Verizon Communications to post earnings of $1.37 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 4.58%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $32.74 billion, down 0.38% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $5.44 per share and revenue of $134.09 billion. These totals would mark changes of +0.93% and +0.36%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Verizon Communications. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 1.52% higher. Verizon Communications is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Verizon Communications has a Forward P/E ratio of 9.81 right now. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 21.92.

Meanwhile, VZ's PEG ratio is currently 2.7. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Wireless National industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 2.33 as of yesterday's close.

The Wireless National industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 227, putting it in the bottom 11% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

