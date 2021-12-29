Verizon Communications (VZ) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Verizon Communications (VZ) closed at $52.36 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.68% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.14%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.25%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.33%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the largest U.S. cellphone carrier had gained 4.87% over the past month. This has outpaced the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 2.85% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.32% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Verizon Communications as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be January 25, 2022. In that report, analysts expect Verizon Communications to post earnings of $1.28 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 5.79%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $33.82 billion, down 2.51% from the year-ago period.

VZ's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $5.38 per share and revenue of $133.31 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +9.8% and +3.91%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Verizon Communications. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.14% higher. Verizon Communications is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Verizon Communications has a Forward P/E ratio of 9.81 right now. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 20.88, so we one might conclude that Verizon Communications is trading at a discount comparatively.

Also, we should mention that VZ has a PEG ratio of 3.01. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. VZ's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.96 as of yesterday's close.

The Wireless National industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 114, putting it in the top 45% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

