Verizon Communications (VZ) Stock Moves -1.23%: What You Should Know

Verizon Communications (VZ) ended the recent trading session at $40.30, demonstrating a -1.23% change from the preceding day's closing price. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.47%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.16%.

The stock of largest U.S. cellphone carrier has fallen by 5.47% in the past month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 1.8% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.16%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Verizon Communications in its upcoming release. The company is slated to reveal its earnings on October 29, 2025. In that report, analysts expect Verizon Communications to post earnings of $1.19 per share. This would mark no growth from the prior-year quarter. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $34.18 billion, indicating a 2.54% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $4.69 per share and a revenue of $138.31 billion, representing changes of +2.18% and +2.61%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Verizon Communications. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the business outlook.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.21% lower within the past month. Verizon Communications is currently a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

Digging into valuation, Verizon Communications currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 8.69. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 20.43, which means Verizon Communications is trading at a discount to the group.

One should further note that VZ currently holds a PEG ratio of 3.07. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. By the end of yesterday's trading, the Wireless National industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.12.

The Wireless National industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 197, this industry ranks in the bottom 21% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.