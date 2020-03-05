Verizon Communications (VZ) Stock Moves -1.65%: What You Should Know

Verizon Communications (VZ) closed at $57.16 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.65% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 3.39% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 3.58%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 3.1%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the largest U.S. cellphone carrier had lost 1.71% over the past month. This has was narrower than the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 4.74% and the S&P 500's loss of 4.8% in that time.

VZ will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, VZ is projected to report earnings of $1.23 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 2.5%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $32.60 billion, up 1.46% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $4.95 per share and revenue of $134.87 billion. These totals would mark changes of +2.91% and +2.27%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for VZ should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.01% higher. VZ is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, VZ is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 11.73. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 19.83.

Investors should also note that VZ has a PEG ratio of 3.41 right now. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Wireless National stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.94 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Wireless National industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 108, putting it in the top 43% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

