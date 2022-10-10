Verizon Communications (VZ) Stock Moves -0.62%: What You Should Know

Verizon Communications (VZ) closed the most recent trading day at $36.62, moving -0.62% from the previous trading session. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.75%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.32%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.1%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the largest U.S. cellphone carrier had lost 12.76% over the past month. This has lagged the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 9.65% and the S&P 500's loss of 8.4% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Verizon Communications as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be October 21, 2022. In that report, analysts expect Verizon Communications to post earnings of $1.28 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 9.22%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $33.76 billion, up 2.58% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $5.19 per share and revenue of $136.39 billion. These totals would mark changes of -3.71% and +2.08%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Verizon Communications should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.17% lower. Verizon Communications currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Verizon Communications is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 7.11. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 22.6, which means Verizon Communications is trading at a discount to the group.

Investors should also note that VZ has a PEG ratio of 1.71 right now. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. VZ's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.77 as of yesterday's close.

The Wireless National industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 148, putting it in the bottom 42% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.



