Verizon Communications (VZ) Stock Moves -0.24%: What You Should Know

Verizon Communications (VZ) closed the most recent trading day at $37.03, moving -0.24% from the previous trading session. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.9%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.5%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.27%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the largest U.S. cellphone carrier had lost 3.71% over the past month. This has was narrower than the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 4.11% and lagged the S&P 500's loss of 2.66% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Verizon Communications as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be January 24, 2023. In that report, analysts expect Verizon Communications to post earnings of $1.21 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 7.63%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $35.15 billion, up 3.17% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $5.18 per share and revenue of $136.75 billion. These totals would mark changes of -3.9% and +2.35%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Verizon Communications. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.01% lower within the past month. Verizon Communications is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Verizon Communications has a Forward P/E ratio of 7.16 right now. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 24.54.

Also, we should mention that VZ has a PEG ratio of 1.73. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. Wireless National stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2.11 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Wireless National industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 76, putting it in the top 31% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow VZ in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

Special Report: The Top 5 IPOs for Your Portfolio

Today, you have a chance to get in on the ground floor of one of the best investment opportunities of the year. As the world continues to benefit from an ever-evolving internet, a handful of innovative tech companies are on the brink of reaping immense rewards - and you can put yourself in a position to cash in. One is set to disrupt the online communication industry. Brilliantly designed for creating online communities, this stock is poised to explode when made public. With the strength of our economy and record amounts of cash flooding into IPOs, you don’t want to miss this opportunity.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.