Verizon Communications (VZ) Stock Falls Amid Market Uptick: What Investors Need to Know

In the latest trading session, Verizon Communications (VZ) closed at $41.08, marking a -0.22% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.09%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.1%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 0.16%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the largest U.S. cellphone carrier had gained 3.6% over the past month. This has lagged the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 4.06% and outpaced the S&P 500's gain of 2.83% in that time.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Verizon Communications in its upcoming release. The company plans to announce its earnings on July 22, 2024. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $1.15, reflecting a 4.96% decrease from the same quarter last year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $33.06 billion, up 1.44% from the prior-year quarter.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $4.59 per share and a revenue of $135.02 billion, signifying shifts of -2.55% and +0.78%, respectively, from the last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Verizon Communications. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. At present, Verizon Communications boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at valuation, Verizon Communications is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 8.97. This denotes a discount relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 19.72.

It's also important to note that VZ currently trades at a PEG ratio of 2.99. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. The Wireless National was holding an average PEG ratio of 2.99 at yesterday's closing price.

The Wireless National industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 186, this industry ranks in the bottom 27% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

