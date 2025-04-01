Verizon Communications (VZ) Rises But Trails Market: What Investors Should Know

Verizon Communications (VZ) closed the latest trading day at $45.38, indicating a +0.04% change from the previous session's end. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.38% gain on the day. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.03%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 0.87%.

The largest U.S. cellphone carrier's stock has climbed by 3.4% in the past month, exceeding the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 8.94% and the S&P 500's loss of 5.59%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Verizon Communications in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $1.15, indicating constancy compared to the equivalent quarter last year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $33.42 billion, indicating a 1.33% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $4.69 per share and revenue of $136.73 billion, indicating changes of +2.18% and +1.44%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for Verizon Communications. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.01% higher. Verizon Communications currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Verizon Communications is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 9.67. This expresses a discount compared to the average Forward P/E of 21.98 of its industry.

Investors should also note that VZ has a PEG ratio of 4.51 right now. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Wireless National was holding an average PEG ratio of 3.24 at yesterday's closing price.

The Wireless National industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 29, placing it within the top 12% of over 250 industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

