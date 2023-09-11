Verizon Communications (VZ) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Verizon Communications (VZ) closed at $33.94 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.46% move from the prior day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.67%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.25%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 1.14%.

Coming into today, shares of the largest U.S. cellphone carrier had gained 0.27% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector gained 1.08%, while the S&P 500 lost 0.73%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Verizon Communications as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be October 24, 2023. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.20, down 9.09% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $33.46 billion, down 2.27% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $4.73 per share and revenue of $133.56 billion, which would represent changes of -8.69% and -2.4%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Verizon Communications. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.02% lower. Verizon Communications currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Verizon Communications has a Forward P/E ratio of 7.08 right now. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 10.59.

Also, we should mention that VZ has a PEG ratio of 2.02. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Wireless National industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.77 as of yesterday's close.

The Wireless National industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 191, which puts it in the bottom 25% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

