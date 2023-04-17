Verizon Communications (VZ) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Verizon Communications (VZ) closed the most recent trading day at $39.46, moving +0.61% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.33%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.3%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 1.92%.

Heading into today, shares of the largest U.S. cellphone carrier had gained 6.61% over the past month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 7.45% and outpacing the S&P 500's gain of 5.67% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Verizon Communications as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be April 25, 2023. On that day, Verizon Communications is projected to report earnings of $1.19 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 11.85%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $33.78 billion, up 0.69% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $4.70 per share and revenue of $137.48 billion. These totals would mark changes of -9.27% and +0.47%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Verizon Communications. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.26% higher. Verizon Communications is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Verizon Communications has a Forward P/E ratio of 8.35 right now. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 23.25.

Also, we should mention that VZ has a PEG ratio of 2.01. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Wireless National stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2.01 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Wireless National industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 183, putting it in the bottom 28% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) : Free Stock Analysis Report

