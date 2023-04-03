Verizon Communications (VZ) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Verizon Communications (VZ) closed at $39.22, marking a +0.85% move from the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.37% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.98%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.62%.

Coming into today, shares of the largest U.S. cellphone carrier had gained 1.65% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector gained 10.71%, while the S&P 500 gained 3.71%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Verizon Communications as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be April 25, 2023. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.20, down 11.11% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $33.93 billion, up 1.12% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $4.68 per share and revenue of $137.85 billion. These totals would mark changes of -9.65% and +0.74%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Verizon Communications. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.22% lower. Verizon Communications is holding a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell) right now.

In terms of valuation, Verizon Communications is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 8.31. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 23.12, so we one might conclude that Verizon Communications is trading at a discount comparatively.

Meanwhile, VZ's PEG ratio is currently 2. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. VZ's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.89 as of yesterday's close.

The Wireless National industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 204, putting it in the bottom 20% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

