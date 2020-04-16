Verizon Communications (VZ) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Verizon Communications (VZ) closed at $57.66 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.28% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.58%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.14%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 1.66%.

Coming into today, shares of the largest U.S. cellphone carrier had gained 4.8% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector gained 4.46%, while the S&P 500 gained 3.15%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from VZ as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be April 24, 2020. On that day, VZ is projected to report earnings of $1.22 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 1.67%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $32.42 billion, up 0.91% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $4.86 per share and revenue of $132.56 billion. These totals would mark changes of +1.04% and +0.53%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for VZ. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.58% lower within the past month. VZ currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that VZ has a Forward P/E ratio of 11.71 right now. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 17.74, which means VZ is trading at a discount to the group.

It is also worth noting that VZ currently has a PEG ratio of 3.67. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Wireless National was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.58 at yesterday's closing price.

The Wireless National industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 26, which puts it in the top 11% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

