Verizon Communications (VZ) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Verizon Communications (VZ) closed the most recent trading day at $51.24, moving +0.85% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.31%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.05%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.14%.

Coming into today, shares of the largest U.S. cellphone carrier had gained 5.26% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector lost 3.62%, while the S&P 500 lost 1.38%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Verizon Communications as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be July 22, 2022. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.35, down 1.46% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $33.62 billion, down 0.43% from the year-ago period.

VZ's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $5.40 per share and revenue of $136.51 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +0.19% and +2.17%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Verizon Communications should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Verizon Communications is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

In terms of valuation, Verizon Communications is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 9.41. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 30.37.

We can also see that VZ currently has a PEG ratio of 2.62. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Wireless National was holding an average PEG ratio of 2.01 at yesterday's closing price.

The Wireless National industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 209, which puts it in the bottom 18% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

