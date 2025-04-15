Verizon Communications (VZ) Increases Despite Market Slip: Here's What You Need to Know

In the latest trading session, Verizon Communications (VZ) closed at $44.48, marking a +0.41% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.17%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.39%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 0.05%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the largest U.S. cellphone carrier had gained 1.49% over the past month. This has outpaced the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 6.26% and the S&P 500's loss of 3.94% in that time.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Verizon Communications in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to go public on April 22, 2025. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $1.15, signifying steadiness compared to the same quarter of the previous year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $33.32 billion, reflecting a 1.02% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $4.70 per share and a revenue of $136.61 billion, representing changes of +2.4% and +1.35%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Verizon Communications. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 0.24% upward. Currently, Verizon Communications is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

From a valuation perspective, Verizon Communications is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 9.43. This indicates a discount in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 19.28.

We can additionally observe that VZ currently boasts a PEG ratio of 4.33. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. As the market closed yesterday, the Wireless National industry was having an average PEG ratio of 3.11.

The Wireless National industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 30, placing it within the top 13% of over 250 industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +23.9% per year. So be sure to give these hand picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.