Verizon Communications (VZ) Increases Despite Market Slip: Here's What You Need to Know

Verizon Communications (VZ) ended the recent trading session at $41.49, demonstrating a +0.1% swing from the preceding day's closing price. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.6%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.39%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 1.12%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the largest U.S. cellphone carrier had gained 3.52% over the past month. This has outpaced the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 2.97% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.15% in that time.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Verizon Communications in its upcoming earnings disclosure. In that report, analysts expect Verizon Communications to post earnings of $1.17 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 4.1%. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $33.77 billion, showing a 1.31% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $4.57 per share and revenue of $135.2 billion. These totals would mark changes of -2.97% and +0.92%, respectively, from last year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Verizon Communications. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 0.05% decrease. At present, Verizon Communications boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Verizon Communications's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 9.06. This signifies a discount in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 23.3 for its industry.

We can also see that VZ currently has a PEG ratio of 3.78. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. VZ's industry had an average PEG ratio of 3.55 as of yesterday's close.

The Wireless National industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 103, which puts it in the top 41% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow VZ in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

Only $1 to See All Zacks' Buys and Sells

We're not kidding.

Several years ago, we shocked our members by offering them 30-day access to all our picks for the total sum of only $1. No obligation to spend another cent.

Thousands have taken advantage of this opportunity. Thousands did not - they thought there must be a catch. Yes, we do have a reason. We want you to get acquainted with our portfolio services like Surprise Trader, Stocks Under $10, Technology Innovators,and more, that closed 228 positions with double- and triple-digit gains in 2023 alone.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.