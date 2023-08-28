Verizon Communications (VZ) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Verizon Communications (VZ) closed at $33.55 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.6% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.63%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.62%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.84%.

Coming into today, shares of the largest U.S. cellphone carrier had lost 2% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector lost 3.58%, while the S&P 500 lost 3.37%.

Verizon Communications will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.20, down 9.09% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $33.47 billion, down 2.24% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $4.73 per share and revenue of $133.57 billion, which would represent changes of -8.69% and -2.39%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Verizon Communications should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.23% higher within the past month. Verizon Communications currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Verizon Communications is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 7.05. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 11.1.

It is also worth noting that VZ currently has a PEG ratio of 2.02. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Wireless National industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.73 as of yesterday's close.

The Wireless National industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 168, which puts it in the bottom 34% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

