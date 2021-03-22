Verizon Communications (VZ) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Verizon Communications (VZ) closed the most recent trading day at $56.59, moving +0.62% from the previous trading session. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.7%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.32%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 1.23%.

Coming into today, shares of the largest U.S. cellphone carrier had lost 1.3% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector lost 6.07%, while the S&P 500 gained 0.18%.

VZ will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be April 21, 2021. On that day, VZ is projected to report earnings of $1.28 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 1.59%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $32.51 billion, up 2.86% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $5.06 per share and revenue of $133.2 billion, which would represent changes of +3.27% and +3.83%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for VZ should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.15% higher. VZ is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, VZ is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 11.1. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 28.9.

It is also worth noting that VZ currently has a PEG ratio of 2.96. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Wireless National stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 3.4 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Wireless National industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 155, putting it in the bottom 40% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

