Verizon Communications (VZ) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Verizon Communications (VZ) closed at $56.92 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.37% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.9% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 2.05%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 1.75%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from VZ as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be July 24, 2020. On that day, VZ is projected to report earnings of $1.15 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 6.5%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $29.83 billion, down 6.97% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $4.73 per share and revenue of $127.18 billion. These totals would mark changes of -1.66% and -3.56%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for VZ. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.4% lower within the past month. VZ is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

In terms of valuation, VZ is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 11.86. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 23.64.

Also, we should mention that VZ has a PEG ratio of 4.19. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Wireless National was holding an average PEG ratio of 4.04 at yesterday's closing price.

The Wireless National industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 85, putting it in the top 34% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.