Verizon Communications (VZ) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Verizon Communications (VZ) closed at $52.46 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.65% move from the prior day. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.81%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.3%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.37%.

Coming into today, shares of the largest U.S. cellphone carrier had lost 5.43% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector gained 4.13%, while the S&P 500 gained 5.64%.

Verizon Communications will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be April 22, 2022. On that day, Verizon Communications is projected to report earnings of $1.36 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 3.82%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $32.96 billion, up 0.28% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $5.46 per share and revenue of $135.39 billion, which would represent changes of +1.3% and +1.33%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Verizon Communications should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.3% lower. Verizon Communications is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Looking at its valuation, Verizon Communications is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 9.55. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 20.76.

Meanwhile, VZ's PEG ratio is currently 3.54. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. VZ's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.09 as of yesterday's close.

The Wireless National industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 169, which puts it in the bottom 34% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

Just Released: Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2022

In addition to the investment ideas discussed above, would you like to know about our 10 top buy-and-hold tickers for the entirety of 2022?

Last year's 2021 Zacks Top 10 Stocks portfolio returned gains as high as +147.7%. Now a brand-new portfolio has been handpicked from over 4,000 companies covered by the Zacks Rank. Don’t miss your chance to get in on these long-term buys

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.