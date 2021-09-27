Verizon Communications (VZ) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Verizon Communications (VZ) closed at $54.47 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.18% move from the prior day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.28%.

Coming into today, shares of the largest U.S. cellphone carrier had lost 0.73% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector gained 0.55%, while the S&P 500 lost 0.56%.

VZ will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be October 20, 2021. On that day, VZ is projected to report earnings of $1.35 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 8%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $33.59 billion, up 6.5% from the prior-year quarter.

VZ's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $5.31 per share and revenue of $134.96 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +8.37% and +5.2%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for VZ. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. VZ is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, VZ is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 10.23. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 37.76, so we one might conclude that VZ is trading at a discount comparatively.

We can also see that VZ currently has a PEG ratio of 2.89. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. Wireless National stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2.43 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Wireless National industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 216, putting it in the bottom 15% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

