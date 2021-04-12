Verizon Communications (VZ) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Verizon Communications (VZ) closed the most recent trading day at $57.54, moving +0.09% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.02%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the largest U.S. cellphone carrier had gained 3.57% over the past month. This has lagged the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 7.32% and the S&P 500's gain of 6.61% in that time.

VZ will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be April 21, 2021. On that day, VZ is projected to report earnings of $1.28 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 1.59%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $32.52 billion, up 2.89% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $5.07 per share and revenue of $133.1 billion. These totals would mark changes of +3.47% and +3.75%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for VZ. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.15% lower within the past month. VZ is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

In terms of valuation, VZ is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 11.34. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 35.47.

Meanwhile, VZ's PEG ratio is currently 3.03. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. Wireless National stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 3.45 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Wireless National industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 164, which puts it in the bottom 36% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

