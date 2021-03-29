Verizon Communications (VZ) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Verizon Communications (VZ) closed at $58.83 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.12% move from the prior day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.09% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.3%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.6%.

Heading into today, shares of the largest U.S. cellphone carrier had gained 2.97% over the past month, outpacing the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 0.46% and lagging the S&P 500's gain of 4.45% in that time.

VZ will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be April 21, 2021. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.28, up 1.59% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $32.51 billion, up 2.86% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $5.06 per share and revenue of $133.2 billion, which would represent changes of +3.27% and +3.83%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for VZ. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.06% higher within the past month. VZ is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, VZ is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 11.49. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 27.41, which means VZ is trading at a discount to the group.

Meanwhile, VZ's PEG ratio is currently 3.07. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Wireless National industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 3.49 as of yesterday's close.

The Wireless National industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 149, which puts it in the bottom 42% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow VZ in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

