Verizon Communications (VZ) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Verizon Communications (VZ) closed at $54.32 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.02% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 5.18%. At the same time, the Dow lost 6.3%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 4.7%.

Heading into today, shares of the largest U.S. cellphone carrier had lost 6.22% over the past month, outpacing the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 24.96% and the S&P 500's loss of 24.68% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from VZ as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be April 24, 2020. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.23, up 2.5% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $32.59 billion, up 1.44% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $4.95 per share and revenue of $134.93 billion, which would represent changes of +2.91% and +2.33%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for VZ. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.01% lower. VZ currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note VZ's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 10.98. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 17.19, so we one might conclude that VZ is trading at a discount comparatively.

We can also see that VZ currently has a PEG ratio of 3.19. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. VZ's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.72 as of yesterday's close.

The Wireless National industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 46, putting it in the top 19% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.