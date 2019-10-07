Verizon Communications (VZ) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Verizon Communications (VZ) closed at $60.25 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.58% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.45%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.36%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.33%.

Coming into today, shares of the largest U.S. cellphone carrier had gained 2.24% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector gained 1.8%, while the S&P 500 gained 0.59%.

VZ will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be October 25, 2019. In that report, analysts expect VZ to post earnings of $1.24 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 1.64%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $32.73 billion, up 0.37% from the year-ago period.

VZ's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $4.81 per share and revenue of $131.34 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +2.12% and +0.37%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for VZ. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.05% higher. VZ is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, VZ currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 12.46. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 14.03.

Meanwhile, VZ's PEG ratio is currently 2.99. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Wireless National stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2.68 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Wireless National industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 67, which puts it in the top 27% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

