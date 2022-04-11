Verizon Communications (VZ) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Verizon Communications (VZ) closed the most recent trading day at $53.90, moving +0.69% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.69%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.19%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.14%.

Heading into today, shares of the largest U.S. cellphone carrier had gained 0.92% over the past month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 5.96% and the S&P 500's gain of 7.88% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Verizon Communications as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be April 22, 2022. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.35, up 3.05% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $33.28 billion, up 1.27% from the year-ago period.

VZ's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $5.45 per share and revenue of $136.54 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +1.11% and +2.19%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Verizon Communications should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.4% lower. Verizon Communications is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Verizon Communications is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 9.83. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 20.28.

Investors should also note that VZ has a PEG ratio of 3.64 right now. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Wireless National industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 2.12 as of yesterday's close.

The Wireless National industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 162, putting it in the bottom 36% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.