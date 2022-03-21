Verizon Communications (VZ) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Verizon Communications (VZ) closed at $51.10, marking a +0.59% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.04%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.58%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.18%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the largest U.S. cellphone carrier had lost 5.63% over the past month. This has lagged the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 1.92% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.67% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Verizon Communications as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be April 22, 2022. In that report, analysts expect Verizon Communications to post earnings of $1.38 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 5.34%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $32.94 billion, up 0.24% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $5.47 per share and revenue of $134.87 billion, which would represent changes of +1.48% and +0.94%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Verizon Communications should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.1% higher. Verizon Communications is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Verizon Communications currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 9.29. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 21.41.

We can also see that VZ currently has a PEG ratio of 2.85. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Wireless National industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 2.42 as of yesterday's close.

The Wireless National industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 166, which puts it in the bottom 35% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

