Verizon Communications (VZ) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Verizon Communications (VZ) closed at $53.47 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.96% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.06%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.59%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.3%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the largest U.S. cellphone carrier had gained 2.68% over the past month. This has lagged the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 4.06% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.76% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Verizon Communications as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be January 25, 2022. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.28, up 5.79% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $33.71 billion, down 2.83% from the prior-year quarter.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Verizon Communications should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.41% higher within the past month. Verizon Communications is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Looking at its valuation, Verizon Communications is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 9.72. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 21.04, so we one might conclude that Verizon Communications is trading at a discount comparatively.

We can also see that VZ currently has a PEG ratio of 2.98. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Wireless National industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 2.16 as of yesterday's close.

The Wireless National industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 222, which puts it in the bottom 13% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

Zacks’ Top Picks to Cash in on Artificial Intelligence

This world-changing technology is projected to generate $100s of billions by 2025. From self-driving cars to consumer data analysis, people are relying on machines more than we ever have before. Now is the time to capitalize on the 4th Industrial Revolution. Zacks’ urgent special report reveals 6 AI picks investors need to know about today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.