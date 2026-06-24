Verizon Communications (VZ) Falls More Steeply Than Broader Market: What Investors Need to Know

In the latest trading session, Verizon Communications (VZ) closed at $45.74, marking a -2.13% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.1%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.35%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.43%.

Shares of the largest U.S. cellphone carrier witnessed a loss of 3.63% over the previous month, trailing the performance of the Computer and Technology sector with its loss of 2.15%, and the S&P 500's loss of 1.34%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Verizon Communications in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to be unveiled on July 24, 2026. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $1.27, signifying a 4.10% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $35.41 billion, up 2.62% from the prior-year quarter.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $4.96 per share and revenue of $142.7 billion, indicating changes of +5.31% and +3.26%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Verizon Communications. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.06% higher. At present, Verizon Communications boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Verizon Communications has a Forward P/E ratio of 9.41 right now. This signifies a discount in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 11.36 for its industry.

It is also worth noting that VZ currently has a PEG ratio of 1.14. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Wireless National industry held an average PEG ratio of 1.11.

The Wireless National industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 177, putting it in the bottom 28% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

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Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.