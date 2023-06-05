Verizon Communications (VZ) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Verizon Communications (VZ) closed the most recent trading day at $34.46, moving -0.35% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.2%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.59%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 1.54%.

Coming into today, shares of the largest U.S. cellphone carrier had lost 8.59% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector gained 12.17%, while the S&P 500 gained 4.14%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Verizon Communications as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect Verizon Communications to post earnings of $1.17 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 10.69%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $33.53 billion, down 0.75% from the prior-year quarter.

VZ's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $4.68 per share and revenue of $135.08 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -9.65% and -1.28%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Verizon Communications. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.02% higher. Verizon Communications is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Verizon Communications's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 7.38. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 19, which means Verizon Communications is trading at a discount to the group.

We can also see that VZ currently has a PEG ratio of 2. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Wireless National industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.24 as of yesterday's close.

The Wireless National industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 164, which puts it in the bottom 35% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

