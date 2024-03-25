Verizon Communications (VZ) Ascends While Market Falls: Some Facts to Note

In the latest trading session, Verizon Communications (VZ) closed at $40.87, marking a +1.24% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.31%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.41%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.27%.

Coming into today, shares of the largest U.S. cellphone carrier had lost 0.71% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector gained 3.86%, while the S&P 500 gained 3.05%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Verizon Communications in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to be unveiled on April 22, 2024. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.12, down 6.67% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $33.43 billion, indicating a 1.56% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $4.59 per share and revenue of $135.61 billion, which would represent changes of -2.55% and +1.22%, respectively, from the prior year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Verizon Communications. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.07% higher. Verizon Communications is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

In the context of valuation, Verizon Communications is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 8.79. This indicates a discount in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 17.83.

We can also see that VZ currently has a PEG ratio of 3.08. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. VZ's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.54 as of yesterday's close.

The Wireless National industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 201, positioning it in the bottom 21% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.