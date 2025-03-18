Verizon Communications (VZ) Ascends While Market Falls: Some Facts to Note

In the latest market close, Verizon Communications (VZ) reached $44.23, with a +1.33% movement compared to the previous day. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.07%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.62%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 1.71%.

The largest U.S. cellphone carrier's shares have seen an increase of 6.49% over the last month, surpassing the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 11.12% and the S&P 500's loss of 7.03%.

The upcoming earnings release of Verizon Communications will be of great interest to investors. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $1.14, marking a 0.87% fall compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $33.46 billion, indicating a 1.44% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $4.69 per share and a revenue of $136.75 billion, representing changes of +2.18% and +1.46%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Verizon Communications. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Verizon Communications is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

With respect to valuation, Verizon Communications is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 9.32. This expresses a discount compared to the average Forward P/E of 16.29 of its industry.

We can also see that VZ currently has a PEG ratio of 4.57. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. The Wireless National was holding an average PEG ratio of 3.08 at yesterday's closing price.

The Wireless National industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 15, which puts it in the top 6% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Don't forget to use Zacks.com to keep track of all these stock-moving metrics, and others, in the upcoming trading sessions.

