Verizon Communications (VZ) Advances While Market Declines: Some Information for Investors

Verizon Communications (VZ) ended the recent trading session at $43.88, demonstrating a +2.45% change from the preceding day's closing price. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.51% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.2%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.47%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the largest U.S. cellphone carrier had lost 6.57% lagged the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 2.99% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.53%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Verizon Communications in its upcoming release. The company plans to announce its earnings on July 24, 2026. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.27, up 4.1% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $35.31 billion, up 2.35% from the prior-year quarter.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $4.98 per share and a revenue of $142.33 billion, signifying shifts of +5.73% and +2.99%, respectively, from the last year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Verizon Communications. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the business outlook.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.34% higher within the past month. Verizon Communications currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Verizon Communications's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 8.6. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 10.49, so one might conclude that Verizon Communications is trading at a discount comparatively.

Meanwhile, VZ's PEG ratio is currently 1.05. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Wireless National industry held an average PEG ratio of 1.08.

The Wireless National industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 214, positioning it in the bottom 14% of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

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Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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