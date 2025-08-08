Verizon Communications a Top Ranked SAFE Dividend Stock With 6.3% Yield (VZ)

According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, Verizon Communications Inc is a member of the iShares S&P 1500 Index ETF (ITOT), and is also an underlying holding representing 2.69% of the SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (SDY), which holds $542,589,811 worth of VZ shares.
Verizon Communications Inc (Symbol: VZ) made the "Dividend Channel S.A.F.E. 25" list because of these qualities: S. Solid return — hefty yield and strong DividendRank characteristics; A. Accelerating amount — consistent dividend increases over time; F. Flawless history — never a missed or lowered dividend; E. Enduring — at least two decades of dividend payments.
The annualized dividend paid by Verizon Communications Inc is $2.71/share, currently paid in quarterly installments, and its most recent dividend ex-date was on 07/10/2025. Below is a long-term dividend history chart for VZ, which the report stressed as being of key importance.
VZ operates in the Communications Services sector, among companies like T-Mobile US Inc (TMUS), and AT&T Inc (T).
