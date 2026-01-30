Verizon Communications Stock Climbs 7% Over Announcement Of Q4 Report, FY26 Outlook

Markets
(RTTNews) - Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) shares are gaining roughly 7 percent in Friday morning trading after the company released its fourth-quarter results. The telecom giant reported a profit of $2.448 billion, or $0.55 per share, down from $5.114 billion, or $1.18 per share, a year earlier.

The stock is currently priced at $42.58, up $2.79, or 7.01 percent, from its previous close of $39.81 on the New York Stock Exchange. Over the past 12 months, the shares have traded between $38.39 and $47.36.

Despite the decline in earnings, Verizon anticipates adjusted earnings of $4.90 to $4.95 per share for full-year 2026, topping The Street expectations of $4.77 per share.

