Verizon Communications Q4 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Verizon Communications (VZ):

Earnings: -$2.573 billion in Q4 vs. $6.698 billion in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.64 in Q4 vs. $1.56 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Verizon Communications reported adjusted earnings of $1.08 per share for the period.

Analysts projected $1.08 per share Revenue: $35.130 billion in Q4 vs. $35.251 billion in the same period last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.