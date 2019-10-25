Verizon Communications Q3 Profit Tops Estimates; Operating Revenues Up 0.9%

(RTTNews) - Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) reported third-quarter adjusted earnings per share, excluding special items, of $1.25, compared to $1.22, a year ago. On average, 22 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $1.24, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Third-quarter total consolidated operating revenues were $32.89 billion, up 0.9 percent from third-quarter 2018. The growth was primarily driven by higher wireless service revenue, partially offset by lower wireless equipment revenue and declines in legacy wireline revenue, predominantly in the Business segment. Analysts expected revenue of $32.75 billion, for the quarter.

Total Wireless revenue growth was 2.6 percent year over year to $23.6 billion, driven by a 2.7 percent increase in service revenue. Total Wireline revenue was $7.1 billion, a decrease of 3.8 percent year over year.

For Wireless, Verizon Communications recorded 601,000 retail postpaid net additions, including 444,000 phone net additions, an increase from 295,000 phone net additions in third-quarter 2018, and 615,000 postpaid smartphone net additions, an increase from 510,000 postpaid smartphone net additions in third-quarter 2018. The growth was driven by a 10 percent year over year increase in phone gross additions.

For fiscal 2019, Verizon Communications continues to project low single-digit percentage growth in adjusted earnings per share, excluding the impact of the lease accounting standard; and low single-digit percentage growth in full-year consolidated revenues on a GAAP reported basis.

CEO Hans Vestberg said: "We are focused on our 5G rollout strategy, looking to deploy next-generation networks while enhancing our industry-leading 4G LTE network."

