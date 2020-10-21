Verizon Communications Q3 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Verizon Communications (VZ) released earnings for third quarter that decreased from the same period last year.

The company's bottom line came in at $4.50 billion, or $1.05 per share. This compares with $5.34 billion, or $1.25 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.22 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 4.1% to $31.54 billion from $32.89 billion last year.

Verizon Communications earnings at a glance:

-EPS (Q3): $1.25 vs. $1.25 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.22 -Revenue (Q3): $31.54 Bln vs. $32.89 Bln last year.

