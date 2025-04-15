Verizon Communications' Q1 2025 Earnings: What to Expect

Valued at a market cap of $186.5 billion, Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities. The New York-based company offers communication services in the form of local phone service, long distance, wireless and data services. It is scheduled to announce its fiscal Q1 earnings for 2025 before the market opens on Tuesday, Apr. 22.

Ahead of this event, analysts expect this communication services company to report a profit of $1.15 per share, in-line with the year-ago quarter. The company has a promising trajectory of consistently beating Wall Street's earnings estimates in each of the last four quarters. In Q4 2024, VZ’s EPS of $1.10 marginally outpaced the forecasted figure.

For fiscal 2025, analysts expect VZ to report a profit of $4.70 per share, up 2.4% from $4.59 in fiscal 2024. Furthermore, its EPS is expected to grow 3.4% year over year to $4.86 in fiscal 2026.

VZ has outpaced the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX) 5.5% gains over the past 52 weeks, with its shares up 11.5% during this period. However, it has underperformed the Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund’s (XLC) 13% returns over the same time frame.

On Jan. 24, shares of VZ closed up marginally after its Q4 earnings release. Its revenue of $35.7 billion grew 1.6% from the year-ago quarter and marginally surpassed Wall Street’s estimates. The growth was driven by higher service revenues and an increase in wireless equipment sales. Notably, wireless service revenue rose for the 18th consecutive quarter on a sequential basis. Adding to the uptick, its adjusted earnings came in at $1.10 per share, up 1.9% year-over-year and marginally above consensus estimates.

Wall Street analysts are moderately optimistic about VZ’s stock, with a "Moderate Buy" rating overall. Among 25 analysts covering the stock, eight recommend "Strong Buy," two advise “Moderate Buy,” and 15 suggest “Hold.” The mean price target for VZ is $46.91, which indicates a 5.9% potential upside from the current levels.

