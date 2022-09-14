Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) Will Pay A Larger Dividend Than Last Year At $0.6525

Verizon Communications Inc.'s (NYSE:VZ) periodic dividend will be increasing on the 1st of November to $0.6525, with investors receiving 2.0% more than last year's $0.64. Based on this payment, the dividend yield for the company will be 6.1%, which is fairly typical for the industry.

Verizon Communications' Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

We like to see a healthy dividend yield, but that is only helpful to us if the payment can continue. The last payment was quite easily covered by earnings, but it made up 106% of cash flows. This signals that the company is more focused on returning cash flow to shareholders, but it could mean that the dividend is exposed to cuts in the future.

The next year is set to see EPS grow by 9.4%. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio will be 48%, which is in the range that makes us comfortable with the sustainability of the dividend. NYSE:VZ Historic Dividend September 14th 2022

Verizon Communications Has A Solid Track Record

Even over a long history of paying dividends, the company's distributions have been remarkably stable. The dividend has gone from an annual total of $2.00 in 2012 to the most recent total annual payment of $2.56. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 2.5% over that duration. Although we can't deny that the dividend has been remarkably stable in the past, the growth has been pretty muted.

The Dividend's Growth Prospects Are Limited

The company's investors will be pleased to have been receiving dividend income for some time. However, Verizon Communications has only grown its earnings per share at 4.9% per annum over the past five years. Growth of 4.9% may indicate that the company has limited investment opportunity so it is returning its earnings to shareholders instead. While this isn't necessarily a negative, it definitely signals that dividend growth could be constrained in the future unless earnings start to pick up again.

In Summary

Overall, we always like to see the dividend being raised, but we don't think Verizon Communications will make a great income stock. With cash flows lacking, it is difficult to see how the company can sustain a dividend payment. This company is not in the top tier of income providing stocks.

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. For example, we've picked out 2 warning signs for Verizon Communications that investors should know about before committing capital to this stock. Is Verizon Communications not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

